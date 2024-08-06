News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Unrest in Bangladesh casts shadow on Pakistan tour

Unrest in Bangladesh casts shadow on Pakistan tour

Source: PTI
August 06, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bangladesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bangladesh Cricket/X

Bangladesh senior men's team two-Test away series against Pakistan starting August 21 in Rawalpindi looks doubtful due to the current civil unrest in the country after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country.

Bangladesh's senior team are supposed to play two Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (Aug 30-Sep 3) but in current scenario, it might be difficult for national team to travel for a serious.

 

Even Bangladesh A team's shadow tour has been rendered doubtful Former Test skipper Mominul Haque was supposed to play for Bangladesh A in that series vs Pakistan Shaheens (A).

A PCB source aware of the developments informed that the PCB had even made an offer to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to fly out their Test side to Rawalpindi at the earliest in order to ensure that the series is on.

"The PCB has even offered to host their players for the extra days and provide them with all training facilities in Rawalpindi ahead of the Test matches but they have not responded as yet,” he said.

The BCB, on Monday, delayed the arrival of their A side to Pakistan by 48 hours which has cast a big doubt on the series between senior men's teams from both countries.

Reports about homes of some senior players being attacked by mobs have also deepened the crisis since the A team was due to reach Pakistan tomorrow while the Test squad was due to touch base on August 17.

The A team's first four-day game is scheduled from August 11. Bangladesh have not toured Pakistan since 2019-20.

The PCB source said the board was doing its best to keep in touch with the BCB but communication was very difficult in given circumstances.

"With the BCB president (Najmul Hosain Papon) also leaving the country, apparently the board is not functioning normally," he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
B'desh Prez dissolves parliament, ex-PM Khaleda freed
B'desh Prez dissolves parliament, ex-PM Khaleda freed
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
Hasina was given just 45 minutes to flee Bangladesh
Hasina was given just 45 minutes to flee Bangladesh
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
Woman sets herself on fire on Lucknow main road
Woman sets herself on fire on Lucknow main road
Ivanisevic predicts Djokovic's dominance to continue
Ivanisevic predicts Djokovic's dominance to continue
Olympics: Vinesh stuns Livach to enter semis
Olympics: Vinesh stuns Livach to enter semis

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Fate of Women's T20 World Cup in B'desh uncertain

Fate of Women's T20 World Cup in B'desh uncertain

The Day After Hasina Fled The Country

The Day After Hasina Fled The Country

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances