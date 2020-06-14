News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bad planning led to India's defeat in 2019 World Cup semis

Bad planning led to India's defeat in 2019 World Cup semis

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 14, 2020 20:08 IST
'The only thing lacking is that we did not have a number four batsman just before the World Cup as well. We were struggling with having a proper eleven.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: A disappointed India captain Virat Kohli after losing the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford, July 10, 2019. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

India have all the resources but need to plan better going into the big-ticket ICC events, said former all-rounder Irfan Pathan who blamed an unsettled middle order for the team's exit from last year's World Cup.

 

India last won an ICC tournament in 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Since then India have not clinched any ICC Trophy, making a semi-final exit from ODI World Cup, last year.

"We need to make sure that we have better planning going into the ICC trophies, going into the World Cup. If we have better planning, we have all the resources to be a champion," Pathan, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team, said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Pathan said India struggled to get a proper playing XI before the ODI World Cup last year as the team made a semi-final exit, losing to New Zealand.

"The only thing lacking is that we did not have a number four batsman just before the World Cup as well. We were struggling with having a proper eleven," Pathan said.

"If you look at the recent 2019 tournament (World Cup), it was bad planning. We have resources, we have players, we have fitness, we have everything to be a world champion," added Pathan, who played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
