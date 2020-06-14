News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'A talented actor gone too soon': Sachin, Saina pay tribute

'A talented actor gone too soon': Sachin, Saina pay tribute

By Rediff Cricket
June 14, 2020 16:43 IST
'A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly.'

Sushant Singh Rajput

IMAGE: Sushant Singh Rajput played Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14.

Rajput earned a lot of praise for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal to Vijender Singh, India's top sportspersons mourned a life snuffed out way too soon.

 

Sachin Tendulkar: Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor.

My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.

Ravi Shastri: I'm shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput.

A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly.

My condolences to his family and fans.

Anil Kumble: Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput

Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon.

Virender Sehwag: Life is fragile and we don't know what one is going through. Be kind.

#SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti

Saina Nehwal: Gone way too soon. It's shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human.

You will be missed on screen dhoni. #SushantSinghRajput

Irfan Pathan: I'm deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family.

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was 'Bhai please do watch chhichhore, you will love it!'

Harbhajan Singh: Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Can't believe Sushant Rajput is no more..

Condolence to the family Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput

Ajinkya Rahane: Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput

Shikhar Dhawan: So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul

Mithali Raj: In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor  #SushantSinghRajput.

One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step.

You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon

Vijender Singh: Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput

Vinod Kambli: This is unbelievable! Saddened to hear this news.

Such a talented and loved actor. I personally loved his acting in the MS Dhoni film.

May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his loved ones! #SushantSinghRajput

Parupalli Kashyap: Tomorrow is my sister's death anniversary and this is just too much to take ..... Dhoni is one of my fav movies!

Why brother why RIP . Family n friends please take care n be strong.

Mohammad Kaif: Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away.

Can't imagine what someone must be going through

Pragyan Ojha: Gone too soon! #SushantSinghRajput. Strength to the family and friends. #year2020 why?

Rediff Cricket
