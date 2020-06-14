'A talented actor gone too soon': Sachin, Saina pay tribute

'A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly.'
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14.
Rajput earned a lot of praise for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal to Vijender Singh, India's top sportspersons mourned a life snuffed out way too soon.
Sachin Tendulkar: Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor.
My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.
Ravi Shastri: I'm shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput.
My condolences to his family and fans.
Anil Kumble: Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput
Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon.
Virender Sehwag: Life is fragile and we don't know what one is going through. Be kind.
#SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti
Saina Nehwal: Gone way too soon. It's shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human.
You will be missed on screen dhoni. #SushantSinghRajput
Irfan Pathan: I'm deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family.
I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was 'Bhai please do watch chhichhore, you will love it!'
Harbhajan Singh: Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Can't believe Sushant Rajput is no more..
Condolence to the family Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput
Ajinkya Rahane: Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput
Shikhar Dhawan: So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul
Mithali Raj: In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput.
One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step.
You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon
Vijender Singh: Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput
Vinod Kambli: This is unbelievable! Saddened to hear this news.
Such a talented and loved actor. I personally loved his acting in the MS Dhoni film.
May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his loved ones! #SushantSinghRajput
Parupalli Kashyap: Tomorrow is my sister's death anniversary and this is just too much to take ..... Dhoni is one of my fav movies!
Why brother why RIP . Family n friends please take care n be strong.
Mohammad Kaif: Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away.
Can't imagine what someone must be going through
Pragyan Ojha: Gone too soon! #SushantSinghRajput. Strength to the family and friends. #year2020 why?