IN PICS: Sushant and his special connection with cricket

June 14, 2020 18:59 IST

IMAGE: Sushant Singh Rajput with Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14, was always connected to cricket.

From portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to attending IPL games over the years, it was clear cricket had a special place in Sushant's heart.

Ahead of the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, the actor was quizzed by Dhoni on how well he had researched for the role.

Dhoni asked Sushant how many bikes he own, to which the latter replied: '23... 10 vintage, 13 sports' in a video then posted by Fox Star Hindi, producers of the Dhoni film.

The cricket legend then bowled Sushant a googly: 'Where does my father belong from?'

'From Lawali village in Almora district in Uttarakhand,' comes Sushant's smart reply.

The actor correctly answered the cricketer's question on doing a small role in the movie Hook Ya Crook in 2010 and also got MS's shoe size right.

Sushant then stumped the finest wicket-keeper of his time.

'Can I ask one question? How many girlfriends?' he askedthe World Cup-winning captain.

'Don't reply Sir,' Sushant quipped, 'else you will be in trouble.'

Sushant attended Kings XI Punjab games in Mohali last year with team co-owner Preity Zinta.

He also performed ahead of the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in 2017.

'Back to a Cricket Stadium after a while. This time to celebrate it,' Sushant said in a post on social media.

Sushant grooved with Malaika Arora to Bollywood numbers and entertained fans at the Wankhede.

He was also seen watching the IPL game between Rising Pune Supergiants and the Mumbai Indians in 2017 along with co-actor Kriti Sanon, with whom he starred in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta.

In the 2015 IPL season, he supported the M S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and watched a few matches in Chennai, while cheering for the Rajasthan Royals the previous season.