Rediff.com  » Cricket » First Look: South Africa's de Kock takes the knee!

First Look: South Africa's de Kock takes the knee!

By Rediff Cricket
October 30, 2021 15:58 IST
Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock of South Africa takes the knee ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Opener Quinton de Kock took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as he returned to South Africa's playing XI for their Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.

De Kock had pulled out the match against West Indies on Tuesday after refusing to take the knee.

 

The controversy had erupted hours before South Africa's game against West Indies after Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a sudden directive that all the players must take the knee before every match of the ongoing tournament.

However, the wicketkeeper-batsman later apologised for his actions, adding that his change of heart came after the players had a meeting with the CSA board on Wednesday evening.

De Kock, who has revealed he has mixed race family, said he meant no disrespect and "would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again" in a statement released via CSA on Thursday.

"I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example," De Kock said.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

"I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone. I'm deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused."

Rediff Cricket
https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

