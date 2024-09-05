News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar Azam's struggles: Kamran Akmal points out technical flaws

Babar Azam's struggles: Kamran Akmal points out technical flaws

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 19:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's Babar Azam

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Former player and national selector Kamran Akmal has slammed the past and present national team management including captains for showing lack of faith in spinners while playing home Test series.

Akmal said spinners in the country have been systematically sidelined and not given proper chances to show their worth in last three years, in the wake of Pakistan's 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh at home.

“There is no way we will win a home series without a spinner taking wickets. My observation is that in the last three-four years, the management and captains have not shown patience to develop the spinners," he told PTI.

Akmal said there were no reasons for sidelining experienced spinners such as Yasir Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Bilal Asif, Zahid Mahmood or Usman Qadir.

“When Babar (Azam) was captain, he kept some spinners in the squad but never bothered to play them regularly. Unless spinners get constant exposure, how will they come through?” he said.

 

Akmal pointed out that Pakistan have won matches at home with a combination of both pace and spin in the past.

"Even when we were forced to play in UAE, we won Tests mainly because of our spinners,” he said.

“We don't have pacers who are as strong as those we had in the past and yet we are expecting them to win us the series. The recent series against Bangladesh is an example.”

“Where is Yasir Shah? Isn't he still active in first class cricket? Where has Noman Ali gone? Didn't he take wickets? Did he get punished? He had appendicitis in Australia, got operated on, and was then sidelined.”

“What was Usman Qadir's fault? What was Sajid Khan's fault? What was Bilal Asif's fault? All of them have taken five-wicket hauls and yet are out of the team," he said.

Akmal said Pakistan batters' ‘legs start to give way' against pacers. "Our batters are comfortable against pacers bowling at 130-140 kmph, but when they face a pace of 140 kmph or more, and they see that on the scoreboard during the match, their legs start to give way,” he said.

“See how we struggled against Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed who bowl 140 kmph plus. Look at the way our main batters were dismissed,” he said.

Akmal said players need to prioritise domestic cricket and not focus only on overseas leagues.

“They prefer to go and play in useless foreign leagues to earn money and this is not helping them develop their skills. This lack of commitment towards domestic cricket is leading to inconsistent performances at the international level.”

Kamran said there was nothing wrong with players wanting to earn money from foreign leagues. “But I think as a professional you have to balance your schedule and ensure that while you earn money you also improve yourself as a player for your country,” he added.

Akmal said Babar is struggling for form due to some technical flaws.

“He is unsure of himself and his off-stump early on and has this tendency to leave his leg stump exposed. Balls that should be played towards cover are being played straight, and the bat doesn't go towards the ball's direction," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Axar's all-round masterclass: India D's secret weapon
Axar's all-round masterclass: India D's secret weapon
Musheer steals the show in Duleep Trophy debut
Musheer steals the show in Duleep Trophy debut
How Dhoni played a hand in Simarjeet's success
How Dhoni played a hand in Simarjeet's success
Is Omar Abdullah Nervous?
Is Omar Abdullah Nervous?
Harvinder, Pooja edge closer to third medal in archery
Harvinder, Pooja edge closer to third medal in archery
Why Omar Abdullah is contesting from 2 assembly seats
Why Omar Abdullah is contesting from 2 assembly seats
Govt sells onion at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt sells onion at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Not Pant...meet India B's unexpected hero

Not Pant...meet India B's unexpected hero

'We Give Our 100% Every Single Day'

'We Give Our 100% Every Single Day'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances