News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar's all-round masterclass: India D's secret weapon

Axar's all-round masterclass: India D's secret weapon

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 18:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Axar Patel during Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: After a measured start, Axar Patel went on a rampage, scoring a quickfire 86 from 118 balls. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Axar Patel brought India D back into the game with a counter-attacking 86 following a disastrous start before picking up two timely wickets against India C for a standout effort on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy contest in Anantapur on Thursday.

India C pacers Anshul Kamboj (2/47) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/19) made use of a helping pitch to run through the India D batting, leaving them in a desperate state at 48 for six.

Batting at number seven, Axar began cautiously before going ballistic to make 86 off 118 balls, singlehandedly taking India D to 164 all out in 48.3 overs.

 

In response, India C were 91 for four at stumps on day one, trailing India D by 73 runs. Following pacer Harshit Rana's twin strike in the first 10 overs, Axar got rid of Aryan Juyal (12) and Rajat Patidar (13) to make a big impact on the game.

Wicketkeeper batter Abhishek Porel (32 batting) was impressive for India C and was battling alongside Baba Indrajith (14 batting) at close of play.

Axar Patel during Duleep Trophy

Axar dominated the India C bowlers earlier in the day after the majority of the batters fell to reckless strokeplay.

The southpaw, who has impressed with the bat both in red and white ball games for India in the recent past, hammered as many half a dozen sixes. He especially enjoyed batting against fellow left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, clobbering him for three maximums.

Axar used the slog sweep to release the pressure early on in his innings before dispatching Suthar for back to back sixes in the 39th over.

Some of the shot selection from other batters left a lot to be desired. While skipper Shreyas Iyer (9) fell to a beauty from Vyshak, opener Atharva Taide (4) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) tried to force the pace way too early in their innings.

Taide went for a pull on the fifth ball of the day and was caught at fine leg while Padikkal was caught at cover by opposition skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, falling to a regulation ball from Vyshak.

Brief scores:

India D: 164 all out in 48.3 overs (Axar Patel 86; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/19).

India C: 91 for four in 33 overs (Abhishek Porel 32 batting; Axar Patel 2/16).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?
Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?
Has IPL Lost Its Valuation Lustre?
Has IPL Lost Its Valuation Lustre?
Head goes ballistic as Australia hammer Scots
Head goes ballistic as Australia hammer Scots
Govt sells onion at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt sells onion at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
100 Indian Elephants March To New York
100 Indian Elephants March To New York
Darshan, aides tortured son beyond limit, say parents
Darshan, aides tortured son beyond limit, say parents
Not Pant...meet India B's unexpected hero
Not Pant...meet India B's unexpected hero

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Musheer steals the show in Duleep Trophy debut

Musheer steals the show in Duleep Trophy debut

How Dhoni played a hand in Simarjeet's success

How Dhoni played a hand in Simarjeet's success

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances