Babar Azam Chills In Canberra

Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam is soaking in the sights and sounds of Australia.
Babar looked relaxed at a cafe in Canberra, in a picture posted on his X handle on Monday.
'Lovely evening in Canberra', he tweeted along with coffee and music emojis.
After a disappointing show at the World Cup 2023, Babar would like to get some runs as Pakistan chase history Down Under.
Pakistan play a tour game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday, December 6.
The first Test commences in Perth on December 14.