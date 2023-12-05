News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar Azam Chills In Canberra

Babar Azam Chills In Canberra

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 05, 2023 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Babar Azam relaxing at a cafe

IMAGE: Babar Azam chills at a cafe in Canberra. Photograph: Babar Azam/X
 

Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam is soaking in the sights and sounds of Australia.

Babar looked relaxed at a cafe in Canberra, in a picture posted on his X handle on Monday.

'Lovely evening in Canberra', he tweeted along with coffee and music emojis.

After a disappointing show at the World Cup 2023, Babar would like to get some runs as Pakistan chase history Down Under.

Pakistan play a tour game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday, December 6.

The first Test commences in Perth on December 14.

Babar Azam

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Will Ishan be on trial all the time?'
'Will Ishan be on trial all the time?'
Meet 5 breakout players from the India-Aus series
Meet 5 breakout players from the India-Aus series
IPL 2024 Auction: Watch Out For...
IPL 2024 Auction: Watch Out For...
Cyclone to make landfall with speed of 90-100 kmph
Cyclone to make landfall with speed of 90-100 kmph
PCB gives Rauf green light for Big Bash stint
PCB gives Rauf green light for Big Bash stint
The 12 Year Old Who Won Rs 1 Crore
The 12 Year Old Who Won Rs 1 Crore
Many 'difficult issues', but...: US on India ties
Many 'difficult issues', but...: US on India ties

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why Johnson Slammed Warner

Why Johnson Slammed Warner

Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances