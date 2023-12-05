Babar Azam Chills In Canberra

IMAGE: Babar Azam chills at a cafe in Canberra. Photograph: Babar Azam/X

Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam is soaking in the sights and sounds of Australia.

Babar looked relaxed at a cafe in Canberra, in a picture posted on his X handle on Monday.

'Lovely evening in Canberra', he tweeted along with coffee and music emojis.

After a disappointing show at the World Cup 2023, Babar would like to get some runs as Pakistan chase history Down Under.

Pakistan play a tour game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday, December 6.

The first Test commences in Perth on December 14.