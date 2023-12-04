Meet 5 breakout players from the India-Aus series

The recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia showcased a noticeable absence of key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, and Steve Smith.

Despite the lack of star power, this scenario presented a vital opportunity for emerging players to demonstrate their skills.

This bilateral series played a crucial role for these emerging players, acting as a significant tryout for the impending ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, scheduled for the West Indies and the USA next year.

1. Ravi Bishnoi (India): The young spinner impressed with nine wickets in five matches, earning the 'Player of the Series' award. His stellar T20I record positions him as a strong contender among India's slow bowlers.

2. Jason Behrendorff (Australia): Behrendorff's impactful performance, claiming six wickets with an excellent economy rate, makes him a noteworthy candidate for Australia's T20 World Cup squad, despite strong competition in the bowling lineup.

3. Rinku Singh (India): Rinku's explosive batting, contributing 105 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 175, showcased his effectiveness as a finisher. The left-hander's ability to score quick runs in the death overs positions him as a potential solution to India's search for a finisher.

4. Tanveer Sangha (Australia): With five wickets in the series, including an impressive spell in the fourth game, Sangha proves to be a valuable spinner for Australia. His potential as a backup in the T20 World Cup makes him a sensible option for the squad.

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (India): Gaikwad's outstanding performance, including a century and a total of 223 runs in the series, establishes him as a top-order batting option. His consistency on the international stage and IPL success make him a strong contender for India's T20 World Cup squad.