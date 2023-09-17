News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India's Injury Update: 'Axar likely to miss 2 ODIs against Aus; Shreyas 99% fit'

Team India's Injury Update: 'Axar likely to miss 2 ODIs against Aus; Shreyas 99% fit'

Source: PTI
September 17, 2023 21:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Injured Axar Patel is like to miss the first two ODIs against Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said left-arm spinner Axar Patel is likely to miss the first two ODIs against Australia next week while middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is "99 percent" match-fit.

Axar had suffered a left quadriceps strain during the inconsequential Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday and was ruled out of the Asia Cup. Washington Sundar was drafted in as Axar's replacement in India's Asia Cup squad.

The PTI had reported on Saturday that Axar will be out of Australia series and could also be a doubtful starter for the World Cup. The worrying part is that MRI scans have revealed that its a hamstring tear.

 

"Axar had a small tear. It looks like maybe it will take a week or 10 days (to heal), I don't know. We have to see how that injury progresses. Some guys recover quickly, and I hope that's the case with him," skipper Rohit didn't seem too confident about the speed of recovery for the Gujarat all-rounder.

"I am not sure whether he will be able to play the first two games against Australia at home. But we will wait and see," said Rohit, who didn't want to fully commit.

Iyer had suffered back spasm ahead of India's Super 4 game against Pakistan, and since then he did not take part in the Asia Cup.

Iyer had batted in the nets and also engaged in some fielding drills over the last couple of days.

Rohit said Shreyas did not tick off certain parameters set for him, hence he was not included in the playing 11 for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

"Shreyas was not available for this game because certain parameters were kept for him to tick off. I think today, he completed most of it. I should say he is alright 99 percent as of now."

"But he looks good, he batted and fielded for long hours, and he was on the ground long before we came to the ground. I don't think it is a worry for us," said Rohit.

Even though Washington was included in the India squad as replacement for Axar, Rohit said even veteran spinner R Ashwin is very much within the India's scheme of things as a spin bowling all-rounder.

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," said Rohit.

"He (Washington) was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop," he added.

However if one reads between the lines, if the team management wanted Ashwin that badly, he could have been summoned on a SOS basis with a less than an hour's flight from Chennai to Colombo.

But it will be very surprising if Ashwin makes the cut, not having played any ODI for more than a year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Siraj takes 6 as India destroy SL to win 8th Asia Cup
Siraj takes 6 as India destroy SL to win 8th Asia Cup
A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!
A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!
PIX Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup!
PIX Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup!
Brook replaces Roy in England's World Cup squad
Brook replaces Roy in England's World Cup squad
Mom, daughter arrested for offering namaz at temple
Mom, daughter arrested for offering namaz at temple
All about Team India's biggest win in ODIs!
All about Team India's biggest win in ODIs!
PHOTOS: PM Modi turns 73, wishes pour in
PHOTOS: PM Modi turns 73, wishes pour in

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

All about Team India's biggest win in ODIs!

All about Team India's biggest win in ODIs!

'I've worked on my arm speed and angles'

'I've worked on my arm speed and angles'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances