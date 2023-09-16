News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar's injury opens door for Washington in Asia Cup final

Axar's injury opens door for Washington in Asia Cup final

Source: PTI
September 16, 2023 12:57 IST
Washington Sundar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram

Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Axar sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

 

The extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence bowling all-rounder Washington, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

"Axar is currently suffering from multiple injuries. He has hurt his little finger, got hit on forearm by a throw from deep and most importantly has developed a hamstring niggle. So Washington has been called," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

More than the swelling on his forehand, it is Axar's hamstring issue which will keep the Indian team management worried with just three weeks to go for the World Cup.

Washington, who bowls off-spin, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.

Source: PTI
Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

