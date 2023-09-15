Mentor Rohit Gives Tilak ODI Cap

IMAGE: Tilak Varma is all smiles as he receives his ODI cap from Captain Rohit Sharma. Photographs: BCCI/X

Is Tilak Varma playing the Super Four game against Bangladesh on Friday a sign that Shreyas Iyer won't be fit for the World Cup and the young left-hander from Hyderabad will take his place when India finalise its 15 member team on September 27?

Tilak isn't part of the initial ODI World Cup squad, but was picked for the Asia Cup after his impressive T20 performances on the West Indies tour.

Who better to hand Tilak his ODI cap than his Mumbai Indians skipper, who is clearly a believer in the 20 year old's talent?

Tilak was picked for the West Indies tour after an IPL 2023 where he scored 740 runs, including three half-centuries.