IMAGE: Bangladesh's debutant pacer Tanzim Hasan Saqib celebrates dismissing India opener Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match in Colombo on Friday. Photograph: ACC/X

Bangladesh's One-Day International debutant Tanzim Hasan Saqib, who grabbed public attention with a scintillating opening spell in the Asia Cup Super Fours match against India, in Colombo on Friday, described India skipper Rohit Sharma's dismissal as a "dream wicket”.

Hasan set the tone for the inconsequential, last Super Fours game quite early in the innings by sending the in-form opener back for a two-ball duck.

In his second over of the game, he denied Tilak Varma a chance to shine on his ODI debut by catching the youngster napping with an in-swinging delivery that sent the bails flying in the air and leaving a puzzled look on the batter’s face.

But it wasn't Tilak's wicket that excited him the most.

"First wicket of Rohitbhai was a dream wicket. I concentrate on line and length and that is how I get success.

"When my team needs me to bowl a longer spell, I am mentally prepared for that. Two balls, eight runs. It was so tight so I went for the yorker. We are going (back) with a very good win against India," said Tanzim after the match.

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill's thunderous knock of 121 and Axar Patel's fighting 42 went in vain as Bangladesh fought back to defeat finalists India by six runs and end their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy excelled, scoring remarkable half-centuries, before the Bangladesh pacers bowled with precision to successfully defend the total.

Gill scored 121 off 133 balls while Axar Patel chipped in with a vital 42 off 34 deliveries.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan two each.