Axar's Asia Cup exit fuels World Cup concerns

Axar Patel out of Asia Cup final due to hamstring injury, likely to miss Australia series, doubtful starter for World Cup too

IMAGE: Axar Patel sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images for Rediff Archives

Indian team management's worries could compound further after Axar Patel's left hamstring injury that could possibly rule him out of the three-match series against Australia.

Quadriceps injuries take time to heal and it could take Axar a good two to three weeks to recover, making him a doubtful starter for the World Cup.

Axar sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday. The men's Selection Committee has named Mr Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence bowling all-rounder Washington, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

More than the swelling on his forearm, it is Axar's hamstring issue which will keep the Indian team management worried with just three weeks to go for the World Cup.

"Even if it's not a tear and may be a strain, it would take two weeks to heal. Yesterday, one saw on TV that Axar had a strapping on his thigh which is an indicator that the quadriceps strain was bothering him. If it's not a Grade 2 tear, he could still play the World Cup but it depends on the extent of injuries. But it's good to know, he has not sustained any forearm fracture," a source in the know of things said.

Washington, who bowls off-spin, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.