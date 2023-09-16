News
Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury

Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury

September 16, 2023 14:22 IST
Maheesh Theekshana

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana had strained his right hamstring. Photograph: ICC/X

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup final against India after sustaining a hamstring injury during their win over Pakistan, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Saturday.

Theekshana, 23, strained his right hamstring while sliding near the boundary and received treatment from the team physiotherapist. He bowled three more overs before being helped off the field during Sri Lanka's thrilling two-wicket win on Thursday.

Sahan Arachchige has been called up as his replacement for Sunday's final in Colombo, where Sri Lanka will aim to retain their title.

 

Theekshana will "definitely be ready" for next month's 50-overs World Cup in India, which starts on Oct. 5, according to Professor Arjuna de Silva, chair of SLC's medical committee.

"The MRI scan is showing a tear - not a big tear," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. "Clinically, Theekshana is okay. He's moving around and not feeling too much pain.

"If we didn't have a World Cup coming up, we would have somehow tried to get him ready for tomorrow's match. But we don't want to take that risk."

Washington Sundar is expected to join the India squad as cover for Axar Patel after the all-rounder sustained an injury in Friday's six-run loss to Bangladesh, cricket website Cricbuzz reported.

Sundar, 23, was named in a second-string India squad for the Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, where the men's competition starts on Sept. 27.

He is expected to re-join the Asian Games camp after the Asia Cup final, the Cricbuzz report said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
