News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The all-rounder who will rule the World Cup!

The all-rounder who will rule the World Cup!

Source: PTI
September 16, 2023 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik gives balance to the team, vital for India in World Cup: Sanjay Bangar

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will return to action during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, after he was given a rest in the Super Four match against Bangladesh. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Hardik Pandya has grown in stature as India's premier all-rounder in the last couple of years, and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday said, the colourful Baroda cricketer gives the team a lot of balance and will be a vital presence in the World Cup.

Pandya will return to action during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, after he was given a rest in the Super Four match against Bangladesh.

"He has matured a lot over the years. He had some setbacks in terms of his fitness but he has now worked hard to reach where he is now. He has shouldered the responsibilities very well, and is captaining India in T20s. He gives a lot of balance to the team being an all-rounder," Bangar, who is here as the 'Star Sports' expert, told PTI.

 

Pandya will also have to shoulder the responsibility of third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, which Bangar said will give India attack a complete look.

"We have one of the best attacks going into the World Cup. We have two fine new ball bowlers in Bumrah and Siraj, and then there is the experienced Shami. Kuldeep (Yadav) has so many variations, as he offers a wicket-taking option."

"(Ravindra) Jadeja too is around. As we spoke earlier, Hardik does give India a wonderful option with the ball. Overall, I think India has a strong and complete bowling line-up going into the World Cup," said Bangar.

Bangar also hoped that Shubman Gill, who made a superb hundred against Bangladesh on Saturday, would continue in the same vein in the World Cup.

Gill has formed a fruitful association with captain Rohit Sharma at the pole position from January this year.

They have scored upwards of 1000 runs together, and the fastest Indian pair to do so in ODIs.

"Gill has grown a lot as a player, and he has shown what he can do as a batsman in overseas matches too. The World Cup is at home, and I hope he continues in the same fashion."

"His partnership with Rohit is important for the team because they offer that mix of youth and experience," said Bangar.

The former India all-rounder said winning the Asia Cup will boost India's confidence ahead of the World Cup.

"It is really important because it will be a confidence booster entering a tournament like the World Cup. After all, there is nothing like winning a big title and going into the World Cup," said Bangar.

The former India all-rounder said playing in the Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup will stand India in good stead because of the level of competition and conditions similar to back home.

"It is an important part of the preparation (for WC). It is in ODI format, and the pitches are pretty much similar (to India), and all the teams from the sub-continent are playing here."

"Asia Cup is a tough tournament and the level of competition is very high. We have seen some closely contested matches here, and it is an ideal preparation ahead of the WC,” he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury
Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury
No bilateral series until Pak ends terrorism: Thakur
No bilateral series until Pak ends terrorism: Thakur
'Huge loss for Pakistan if...': Bhogle on Naseem Shah
'Huge loss for Pakistan if...': Bhogle on Naseem Shah
Saina's unstoppable journey to Athletes' Committee
Saina's unstoppable journey to Athletes' Committee
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top win at Wolves
INDIA bloc's Bhopal rally cancelled; Shivraj says...
INDIA bloc's Bhopal rally cancelled; Shivraj says...
3 terrorists bid to infiltrate under Pak cover, killed
3 terrorists bid to infiltrate under Pak cover, killed

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Can India end trophy drought at Asia Cup?

Can India end trophy drought at Asia Cup?

India's No 1 dream dashed by Bangladesh

India's No 1 dream dashed by Bangladesh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances