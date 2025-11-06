Axar decodes Carrara pitch, delivers all-round impact

IMAGE: Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls before taking two wickets to be named Player of the Match in the 4th T20I in Gold Coast on Thursday. Photograph: FIDE/X

India's star all-rounder Axar Patel, on his brilliant performance against Australia in the fourth T20, believed batting at number 7 allowed him to assess the pitch, which had unexpected bounce and was slower than anticipated.

India dismissed Australia for 119 to post a commanding 48 run-victory in the fourth T20I in Carrara on Thursday.

Player of the Match, Patel said he focused on assessing the pitch conditions before making his move with the bat and looked to exploit the good length while bowling.

Patel stayed unbeaten on the crease in India's innings, scoring 21 off 11 balls to power his side to 167 and then took two wickets, removing Matthew Short and Josh Inglis.

With this win, India lead the five-match T20 series 2-1.

Australia fell well short of the target on a pitch that wasn't the easiest to play shots on. The spin trio of Washington Sundar, Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy combined to grab six wickets.

"I got a chance because I went into bat at number 7, so I think I had a chance to get to know the wicket. After I spoke with the batters, they were saying that the wicket is not coming on... There was unexpected bounce and the wicket was a little bit slower, so I just held my position and hit," Patel said after the match.

"I think whenever the team needs me, that's my preferred (batting) position. If I have an impact for my team, I think that's the best game for me. I don't think that number 6 or 7 is my preferred position. I just go there and think what my team needs now, I'll do that," he added.

On his bowling figures of two for 20, Axar said: "I was thinking that was the batters' strength, so I was bowling according to my plan. If the batters are going to hit me down the line, then I can bowl in the middle-stump. Good length, 5-6m length and then if things are slipping from me, then I'll just bowl an odd full one. So that's my plan in these conditions.

"I think wicket to wicket is the most important thing," Patel added.

Apart from the spinners, Shivam Dube returned figures of 2/20 from his two overs, while Washington Sundar was exceptional, taking 3/3 runs in 1.2 overs. Their efforts helped India bundle Australia to 119, sealing a comprehensive 48-run victory.