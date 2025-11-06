HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Axar decodes Carrara pitch, delivers all-round impact

Axar decodes Carrara pitch, delivers all-round impact

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 21:39 IST

x

Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls before taking two wickets to be named Player of the Match in the 4th T20I in Gold Coast on Thursday

IMAGE: Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls before taking two wickets to be named Player of the Match in the 4th T20I in Gold Coast on Thursday. Photograph: FIDE/X

India's star all-rounder Axar Patel, on his brilliant performance against Australia in the fourth T20, believed batting at number 7 allowed him to assess the pitch, which had unexpected bounce and was slower than anticipated.

India dismissed Australia for 119 to post a commanding 48 run-victory in the fourth T20I in Carrara on Thursday.

Player of the Match, Patel said he focused on assessing the pitch conditions before making his move with the bat and looked to exploit the good length while bowling.

Patel stayed unbeaten on the crease in India's innings, scoring 21 off 11 balls to power his side to 167 and then took two wickets, removing Matthew Short and Josh Inglis. 

With this win, India lead the five-match T20 series 2-1.

Australia fell well short of the target on a pitch that wasn't the easiest to play shots on. The spin trio of Washington Sundar, Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy combined to grab six wickets.

"I got a chance because I went into bat at number 7, so I think I had a chance to get to know the wicket. After I spoke with the batters, they were saying that the wicket is not coming on... There was unexpected bounce and the wicket was a little bit slower, so I just held my position and hit," Patel said after the match.

"I think whenever the team needs me, that's my preferred (batting) position. If I have an impact for my team, I think that's the best game for me. I don't think that number 6 or 7 is my preferred position. I just go there and think what my team needs now, I'll do that," he added.

On his bowling figures of two for 20, Axar said: "I was thinking that was the batters' strength, so I was bowling according to my plan. If the batters are going to hit me down the line, then I can bowl in the middle-stump. Good length, 5-6m length and then if things are slipping from me, then I'll just bowl an odd full one. So that's my plan in these conditions.

"I think wicket to wicket is the most important thing," Patel added.

Apart from the spinners, Shivam Dube returned figures of 2/20 from his two overs, while Washington Sundar was exceptional, taking 3/3 runs in 1.2 overs. Their efforts helped India bundle Australia to 119, sealing a comprehensive 48-run victory.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'This combination suits us'
'This combination suits us'
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
Historic! Sheetal Devi Shatters Another Ceiling
Historic! Sheetal Devi Shatters Another Ceiling
'They're now role models for the young girls in India'
'They're now role models for the young girls in India'
Chess World Cup: Gujrathi advances to round 3
Chess World Cup: Gujrathi advances to round 3

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces calls his hydrogen bomb mere cracker2:17

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Rahul of serving xternal forces...

Security tightens at India-Nepal Jatahi border amid Bihar Elections 20251:34

Security tightens at India-Nepal Jatahi border amid Bihar...

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit Frances AI Envoy explains next big move6:24

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO