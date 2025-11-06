HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'They're now role models for the young girls in India'

'They're now role models for the young girls in India'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
November 06, 2025 21:13 IST

India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

IMAGE: India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Former Australian legend Steve Waugh praised India's women's cricket team for their World Cup win, saying it's a significant boost for women's sports globally.

He believes the team's victory will inspire young girls in India and create a pathway for them to pursue professional cricket careers.

 

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the final, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

"I think women's sport in general is taking off all around the world. It's great to see. Cricket for sure. India winning the World Cup," Waugh told the reporters.

"The women's team's victory was a fantastic achievement, especially after losing a couple of games and playing so well in the big matches. I'm sure they have enormous support. They're now role models for the young girls in India. You can see a pathway to playing professional sport, representing your country and being a professional cricketer. I think women's cricket in India is just about to boom and take off," 

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil.

India's Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament after becoming the first player to score more than 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, and she saved her best for last with five for 39 in the final.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
