News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's Pucovski out for six months

Australia's Pucovski out for six months

February 18, 2021 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Will Pucovski

IMAGE: Will Pucovski sustained the injury on his test debut against India in Sydney last month. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia test opener Will Pucovski is to have surgery on his right shoulder and is likely to be sidelined for up to six months, his domestic side Victoria said on Thursday.

Pucovski sustained the injury on his Test debut against India in Sydney last month when diving for a ball in the field. He had also missed the first two Tests with concussion after being hit on the head in a warm-up game against the tourists.

 

The 23-year-old trained with Victoria before the resumption of the Sheffield Shield season but experienced some soreness after batting in the nets last week.

After consulting medical experts, Pucovski will now undergo reconstructive surgery on his shoulder and miss the rest of the domestic season.

"The medical advice is this is the best way forward for Will to prepare him for the 2021-22 season," Cricket Victoria's general manager of cricket Shaun Graf said in a statement.

"We'll work closely with Will throughout his rehabilitation and look forward to seeing him back playing for Victoria and Australia later this year."

The timing of the surgery should allow Pucovski to fully recover ahead of the home Ashes series against England, which is scheduled to begin in November.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj
Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj
'Difficult to tell England players not to play in IPL'
'Difficult to tell England players not to play in IPL'
SA lodges official complaint against Cricket Australia
SA lodges official complaint against Cricket Australia
Auction: RCB buy Maxwell for 14.25 cr, CSK grab Moeen
Auction: RCB buy Maxwell for 14.25 cr, CSK grab Moeen
Disengagement from Ladakh going on smoothly: China
Disengagement from Ladakh going on smoothly: China
'Luxury segment accounts for half of unsold houses'
'Luxury segment accounts for half of unsold houses'
Piramal group gets RBI nod for DHFL acquisition
Piramal group gets RBI nod for DHFL acquisition

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

ICC to celebrate India's 2011 World Cup triumph

ICC to celebrate India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Moeen departure: Eng coach apologises for confusion

Moeen departure: Eng coach apologises for confusion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use