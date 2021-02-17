News
Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj

Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj

Source: ANI
February 17, 2021 21:59 IST
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century with teammate Mohammed Siraj in the second Test against England in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said he 'enjoyed' Mohammed Siraj's reaction after Ravichandran Ashwin completed his century in the second Test against England in Chennai.

 

As Ashwin completed his century, his partner Siraj was also seen celebrating at the other end punching in the air to celebrate the landmark.

"@mdsirajofficial's reaction to @ashwinravi99 getting to his century was very interesting & I thoroughly enjoyed that. This is what Team Sport is all about.... enjoying and being a part of your teammates' success. Proud of you Siraj & #TeamIndia!" Tendulkar said on Twitter.

Ashwin played a splendid innings of 106 and also took eight wickets in the match to help India rout England by 317 runs at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium to level the four-match series at 1-1.

"@mdsirajofficial has been nothing but a team man," replied Ashwin to Tendulkar's tweet.

Source: ANI
IPL auction: All eyes on Maxwell; uncapped Azharuddeen
What makes Motera's Sardar Patel Stadium world's best!
How Delhi Capitals are planning for IPL auction...
'Difficult to tell England players not to play in IPL'
Stop vaccine nationalism: Jaishankar at UNSC meeting
India overtakes China in value of fintech deals
Amit Shah on 2-day tour of poll-bound Bengal from Thu
England's tour of India 2021

MUST READ! How T20 will change!

IPL auction: 5 bowlers to watch out for...

