Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj

February 17, 2021 21:59 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century with teammate Mohammed Siraj in the second Test against England in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said he 'enjoyed' Mohammed Siraj's reaction after Ravichandran Ashwin completed his century in the second Test against England in Chennai.

As Ashwin completed his century, his partner Siraj was also seen celebrating at the other end punching in the air to celebrate the landmark.



"@mdsirajofficial's reaction to @ashwinravi99 getting to his century was very interesting & I thoroughly enjoyed that. This is what Team Sport is all about.... enjoying and being a part of your teammates' success. Proud of you Siraj & #TeamIndia!" Tendulkar said on Twitter.



Ashwin played a splendid innings of 106 and also took eight wickets in the match to help India rout England by 317 runs at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium to level the four-match series at 1-1.



"@mdsirajofficial has been nothing but a team man," replied Ashwin to Tendulkar's tweet.