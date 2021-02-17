News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa lodges official complaint against Cricket Australia

South Africa lodges official complaint against Cricket Australia

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 17, 2021 20:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cricket South Africa wants the ICC to obtain a report on the health situation in South Africa to determine if Australia breached the terms by not travelling. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council over Cricket Australia's decision to indefinitely postpone next month's three-match Test series.

 

In a letter sent by acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki, CSA is invoking both the World Test Championship (WTC) and the FTP agreement terms in search of points on the WTC table, as well as financial compensation from CA, reported ESPNCricinfo.

It has asked the ICC to look into whether CA's cancellation amounts to acceptable or unacceptable non-compliance as per the WTC terms, bearing in mind that the series cannot be rescheduled before the end of the WTC window, which is April 30, 2021.

It also wants the ICC to obtain a report on the health situation in South Africa to determine if Australia breached the terms by not travelling, the report added.

As per the ICC's FTP agreement, member countries are obliged to fulfil their fixtures unless there are circumstances which prevent them from doing so, including government instruction.

The Australian board had said that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time would have had an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to the visiting players.

Earlier, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher had said that it was disappointing to see Australia postpone the three-match Test series as all demands of Cricket Australia were adhered to.

Cricket Australia said the team would not travel on the advice of medical experts, despite South Africa’s government lifting a number COVID-19 restrictions and a sharp decrease in the number of cases in the country in recent weeks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni matches Sakshi's shimmery lehenga
Dhoni matches Sakshi's shimmery lehenga
NZ players may be allowed to miss Tests for IPL
NZ players may be allowed to miss Tests for IPL
Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket
Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket
Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj
Why Tendulkar is proud of India pacer Siraj
Clause 6 of Assam Accord cannot be implemented: BJP
Clause 6 of Assam Accord cannot be implemented: BJP
'Difficult to tell England players not to play in IPL'
'Difficult to tell England players not to play in IPL'
Stop vaccine nationalism: Jaishankar at UNSC meeting
Stop vaccine nationalism: Jaishankar at UNSC meeting

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

What makes Motera's Sardar Patel Stadium world's best!

What makes Motera's Sardar Patel Stadium world's best!

MUST READ! How T20 will change!

MUST READ! How T20 will change!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use