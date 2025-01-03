Australia's Mind Games Cause Gill's Fall

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had a war of words with Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before he perished off the final ball of the morning session of Day 1. Photograph: Screengrab via Cricket.com.au

Shubman Gill's return to the Indian team didn't go on expected lines as the batter perished playing a loose shot on Day 1 of the Sydney Test on Friday.



Gill's bizarre dismissal was the big talking point of the morning session. The India No 3 had a war of words with Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before he shockingly gave spinner Nathan Lyon the charge off the last ball of the first session, which ended up in his strange dismissal.



Gill was dismissed for 20 to leave India reeling on 57/3 in 25 overs at lunch on the opening day.



Smith described how Australia's mind games had disturbed Gill's focus after he tried to slow down things towards the end of the session.



The India No 3 went down to tap the pitch before facing the last ball from Lyon. Smith, at slip, complained to the umpire as to why he was not getting on with his batting before he called out to tbe batter.



'Easy, got it in easy! He needs to call for the 'sprain,' Labuschange was the first to get on Gill's nerves.



Smith joined in quipping: 'Oi, let's play!'



Gill was not amused as he told Smith: 'You take your time, Smithy nobody says anything.'



Smith was not holding back 'Just play mate. Let's play' while Labuschagne added: 'Take your time son.'

It was the Australians, who ended with the last laugh. Gill, who seemed upset at Smith, played a loose shot to gift his wicket away. He came down the pitch to defend the spinner but Lyon foxed him the slider which went straight on and took the edge with Smith taking a comfortable catch at slip.



'Shubman was trying to take his time there, (and) it probably played into our hands. He actually said something to me like 'I will take my time' but he decided to run at the last ball and I think he was trying to launch him. That happens,' Smith told commentator Isa Guha at the lunch break.

The manner of Gill's dismissal won't certainly impress Coach Gautam Gambhir, who had issued a stern warning to his team after losing the fourth Test in Melbourne.

The coach expressed dissatisfaction with players 'doing their own thing in the name of their 'natural game', instead of playing according to the situation.'