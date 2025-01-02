'Don't walk out now, Rohit'

'I don't want him to walk out of this. He has done enough for Indian cricket, and I am sure he has the ability to turn this around'



IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is expected to be rested for the fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on skipper Rohit Sharma's retirement after the completion of the ongoing series.

"In my personal opinion, Rohit Sharma should fight out this phase. I don't want him to walk out of this. He has done enough for Indian cricket, and I am sure he has the ability to turn this around. This is the last and crucial test match of the series, and experience should come in handy. Whatever decisions required to be made should come out after the series," Irfan Pathan wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the sources said that Rohit Sharma is expected to be rested for the fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney, with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead in the last match of the BGT series.

In the morning, head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that the playing eleven would be announced before the game, after assessing the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.