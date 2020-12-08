News
Australia stop Kohli and Co to avoid T20 whitewash

Australia stop Kohli and Co to avoid T20 whitewash

December 08, 2020 19:09 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli collects the T20 Trophy. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli’s breezy 85 went in vain as Australia prevailed by 12 runs in the final Twenty20 International to avoid a series whitewash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

 

Chasing 187 to sweep the three-match series, Kohli kept India in the hunt before falling in the penultimate over in the first full-capacity cricket match in Australia since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Scorecard

Both sides were guilty of sloppy fielding and poor catching and Kohli was one of the beneficiaries.

Steve Smith dropped him when Kohli was on nine, and Andrew Tye spilled a return catch when the batsman, who also survived a stumping opportunity later on, was on 19.

Australia Cricket team

IMAGE: Australia celebrate victory during the third T20. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson (3-23), who dismissed Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer in his final over to hurt India’s chase, was adjudged man-of-the-match.

Earlier, Matthew Wade smashed a career-best 80 as he and Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to 186-5.

Skipper Aaron Finch returned from a hip injury to score a duck and Smith made 24 before becoming spinner Washington Sundar’s second victim.

Matthew Wade

IMAGE: Matthew Wade bats. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Maxwell joined Wade the middle and started messing with the bowlers’ line and length by repeatedly playing the trademark reverse shots.

The sloppy tourists did not help their cause either.

Maxwell was caught at 18 at midwicket but was recalled after a replay confirmed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had overstepped.

Deepak Chahar dropped Maxwell on 46 in the deep and Chahal spilled another chance with Shardul Thakur being the luckless bowler on both occasions.

T Natarajan eventually bowled Maxwell for 54 off 36 balls.

Australia had won the preceding ODI series 2-1.

The teams will now lock horns in a four-Test series starting on Dec. 17 at Adelaide.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

