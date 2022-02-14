News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's Smith on road to recovery after concussion

Australia's Smith on road to recovery after concussion

February 14, 2022 08:58 IST
IMAGE: Steve Smith suffered a concussion after he made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground during the second T20 International against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australia batsman Steve Smith took to social media to reassure his fans he will be alright after suffering a concussion while attempting to save a six in Sunday's Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

 

Smith made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground.

Team-mates Pat Cummins and Glen Maxwell rushed to his aid while signalling to the medical staff to attend to Smith, who stayed down clutching his head.

"Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok," Smith said on Twitter on Monday.

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday.

Australia tour Pakistan for a three-Test series next month. Cricket Australia said Smith will miss the rest of the T20 series, but they expect him to make a full recovery in 6-7 days.

Smith is no stranger to concussions after he was hit on the head in the 2019 Ashes, forcing the 32-year-old to miss a match.

Smith's concussion happened a day after Australian opening batter Will Pucovski was replaced in a domestic game due to concussion symptoms after receiving a knock on the head in the team's warm-up.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
