Here's why Mumbai Indians splurged Rs 8 crore on Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer’s struggle with injuries has denied him the chance to be included in the Marquee set comprising ten players. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

The England and Wales Cricket Board had already informed the BCCI that Jofra Archer won’t be available for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury issues. Yet, the right-arm quick enrolled himself for mega auctions at a base price of Rs 2 Crore.

After waiting a long time, Mumbai Indians made triggered first big buy of the day when Jofra Archer’s name came up for grabs. The MI table went into a frenzy, getting involved in a bidding war first with Rajasthan Royals and then with Sunrisers Hyderabad. From a base price of Rs 2 crore, Archer went into the five-crore club in the blink of an eye. With SRH getting close to Rs 7 crore, they had to fold as MI took up into a relentless approach to get him. In the end, it was five-time champions Mumbai who purchased Archer at a price of Rs 8 crore.

However, many pondered if the decision made sense, given Archer’s injury status.

He had undergone elbow surgery in December last year and will reportedly keep him out of action till the summer this year. Meanwhile, the BCCI plans to host the IPL sometime in March.

According to a report carried out by Cricbuzz, Archer’s name was added to the auction list because the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) informed the BCCI that he will be available for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Having said that, MI owner Aakash Ambani revealed the plan that going into signing Archer, looking at it from more of an investment point of view.

"Jofra has been a player Mahela gave his first professional debut to and since then we have been thinking about them as a pair. So happy that we got them together. Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” Ambani said during a break.