News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A day after collapsing, auctioneer Edmeades returns

A day after collapsing, auctioneer Edmeades returns

Source: PTI
February 13, 2022 22:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL player auction

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

It was a poignant moment when a room full of people gave a standing ovation to veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who conducted the final hour of the IPL auction after a massive health scare on the opening day.

Edmeades, a veteran of more than 2700 plus auctions across the globe, collapsed inside the auction room of ITC Gardenia Hotel, in Bengaluru, on Saturday while conducting the bidding involving Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

 

He was immediately given medical attention and it was due to "postural hypotension" (a case of low BP) that he had collapsed.

The BCCI summoned 62-year-old veteran TV presenter Charu Sharma, who rushed in to fill for Edmeades and did a commendable job.

Before the final hour, Sharma handed the auction gavel back to its rightful owner Edmeades, who strode in nattily dressed in sharp suit as all teams stood up in admiration.

He thanked Sharma, who also got his round of applause before he jokingly said that the BCCI would do well to put a fence on the podium, which would have probably stopped him from falling down.

Earlier, the BCCI had posted a message from Edmeades, who had apologised for his absence due to the health scare.

"I am sorry that I can't be in person with you today. As you can see, I'm absolutely fine but I wasn't going to be able to give 100 per cent performance today, which will be unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders and most importantly the players.

"I just want to thank people all around the world who have sent me good wishes," Edmeades said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

"I am also thankful for Charu (Sharma) to step on such short notice to take over the batting. The show must go on. I hope to see you later on but in the meantime it's good luck to you for the bidding today," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Mumbai Indians compromised a lot to get Ishan Kishan'
'Mumbai Indians compromised a lot to get Ishan Kishan'
Auction dynamics were challenging this time: Kumble
Auction dynamics were challenging this time: Kumble
Knew CSK would get me back: Deepak Chahar
Knew CSK would get me back: Deepak Chahar
Punjab Kings bag England's Livingstone for Rs 11.50cr
Punjab Kings bag England's Livingstone for Rs 11.50cr
MP: 11 held for stopping Dalit's marriage procession
MP: 11 held for stopping Dalit's marriage procession
I can sacrifice my life for brother: Priyanka to Yogi
I can sacrifice my life for brother: Priyanka to Yogi
Why Mumbai Indians splurged Rs 8 crore on Archer
Why Mumbai Indians splurged Rs 8 crore on Archer

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Why Mumbai Indians splurged Rs 8 crore on Archer

Why Mumbai Indians splurged Rs 8 crore on Archer

India's U-19 WC-winning stars in demand at IPL auction

India's U-19 WC-winning stars in demand at IPL auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances