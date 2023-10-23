News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia optimistic for Head to start World Cup against Netherlands

Australia optimistic for Head to start World Cup against Netherlands

October 23, 2023 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head had suffered a fracture on his hand after getting hit by South African pacer Gerald Coetzee at Centurion ahead of the World Cup. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Australia batsman Travis Head is a good chance to be recalled for the World Cup clash against the Netherlands as he recovers from a broken hand, coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

Head, who fractured his left hand during Australia's South Africa tour last month, missed his team's first four matches at the World Cup in India.

McDonald said selectors would make a call on the lefthander's availability after seeing how he recovers after training later on Monday.

"We're really optimistic that he'll be available should all things go well today and as I said, most importantly, the way he pulls up tomorrow will be a key factor," McDonald told reporters.

 

"It's been really impressive the way he's gone about his recovery."

Marnus Labuschagne is expected to make way should Head return for the match on Wednesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium but McDonald said that was not clear-cut.

"We'll just wait and see what it looks like in terms of the Netherlands, if Head is fit," he added.

Australia are fourth in the group stage standings, having steadied their campaign with successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan following heavy defeats against hosts India and South Africa.

The top four make the semi-finals.

McDonald said Australia were targeting more powerplay wickets, having been thwarted by strong opening batting partnerships in their last three matches.

However, the team are likely to persist with seamers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood opening the bowling, rather than starting with fast-bowling captain Pat Cummins.

"Ideally we don't want to be relying on middle over wickets," said McDonald.

"That combination of Starc and Hazlewood have really dove-tailed well in the powerplay. One's economy rate is ridiculously good and the other one's got the wicket-taking ability.

"We feel like that's a really good combination."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Kohli's knock turned the tide in India vs NZ
How Kohli's knock turned the tide in India vs NZ
What makes Shami India's most resilient bowler?
What makes Shami India's most resilient bowler?
'King Kohli did it in style'
'King Kohli did it in style'
Durga Pujo In Kolkata: Magical, Unforgettable
Durga Pujo In Kolkata: Magical, Unforgettable
Sena factions gear up for show of strength on Dussehra
Sena factions gear up for show of strength on Dussehra
Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1
Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1
Rumours of infighting rock Pakistan World Cup team
Rumours of infighting rock Pakistan World Cup team

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

South Africa look to maintain momentum vs Bangladesh

South Africa look to maintain momentum vs Bangladesh

Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances