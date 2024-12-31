HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia head to Sydney with New Year cheer

Australia head to Sydney with New Year cheer

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 10:28 IST

x

Australia's players celebrate

IMAGE: Australia's bowling was of the highest quality on the final day and there were positives in the batting, too, throughout the third Test in Melbourne. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia head to the New Year's Test in Sydney full of cheer after a brilliant finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and with confidence that pace veteran Mitchell Starc will be fit to bowl in the series finale.

Australia snatched a 184-run win in the fourth Test at the MCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with their bowlers taking seven wickets in an extraordinary final session on day five.

Starc was sore on the final days of the match, pinching at his back and grimacing at the start of his spells, but bowled through the pain to capture the key wicket of Virat Kohli.

Staff put Starc's discomfort down to rib soreness but said the big left-armer would probably be ready to go again at his home ground.

"Any time you get through the game, it's always a good indicator that you're a chance at the next game," head coach Andrew McDonald told reporters.

"It didn't stop him. Clearly there was a little bit of discomfort early on in spells, but once he got warm it seemed

as though he was pretty free."

Australia's bowling was of the highest quality on the final day and there were positives in the batting, too, throughout the match in Melbourne.

 

Teen debutant Sam Konstas made a thrilling first innings 60 and fellow opener Usman Khawaja shrugged off a lean run with a half-century but selectors have a big decision to make around struggling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Though consistently outstanding in the field, the Western Australian has had a poor series with the bat and has been used only sparingly with the ball.

Marsh had a sore back in Perth but McDonald said it was not a factor and that he was just not needed for longer spells with the ball.

Australia have another all-rounder in the squad ready to step up in the form of Beau Webster.

A draw in Sydney would be enough for Australia to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested between the nations, which India, winners of the last four series, have long held.

Australia will hope to finish off with another win, though, given it will secure the champions a second successive place in the World Test Championship final next year.

South Africa have already qualified for the final at Lord's.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Was Travis Head's Celebration Obscene?
Was Travis Head's Celebration Obscene?
'Throwing Youngsters Under The Bus...'
'Throwing Youngsters Under The Bus...'
Proud of You, Dadda: Angad Bumrah
Proud of You, Dadda: Angad Bumrah
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
How India Crumbled At The MCG!
How India Crumbled At The MCG!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 2

6 Things To Get Rid Of Before 2025

webstory image 3

5 Most Valuable Tips To Save Money In 2025

VIDEOS

Republic Day Parade rehearsals in full swing at Kartavya Path1:21

Republic Day Parade rehearsals in full swing at Kartavya...

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach1:09

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'13:29

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD