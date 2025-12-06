Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli

'We have seen a lot of setbacks as well with the World Cups. So, for both of us, we knew it was our last T20 World Cup, so it made it even more special.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after India's triumph in the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The enduring camaraderie between stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is built on mutual respect, shared trust, and a decade-long journey shaped by trials and triumphs.

Now in the twilight of their careers, the pair has repeatedly demonstrated a deep understanding of each other's game, whether stitching up crucial partnerships in high-pressure chases or setting the tone with commanding starts.

On many occasions, the two senior statesmen have shown glimpses of their mutual admiration both on and off the field, and one such instance was Rohit's special bear-hug to Virat Kohli after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Recalling the special moment that broke the Internet, Rohit on Friday described it as a culmination of their emotions of 'doing everything together' for years.

Both knew that it was their last attempt at winning the coveted trophy, which made it 'even more special' for them, Rohit, who claimed his first global title as captain, said in a video shared by ICC.

'There was so much riding on us to take the team through. It's not that the other guys were not keen or hungry enough, but (we were)...'

'I don't like to say that word, but (we were) the senior-most in that squad. And we have played a lot of cricket together. In fact, when he came into the team, I was only a year old in the team.'

'So, literally, we did everything together, played a lot of cricket together, except for the IPL. And we have seen a lot of setbacks as well with the World Cups. So, for both of us, we knew it was our last T20 World Cup, so it made it even more special,' Rohit added.

Rohit was in fine form throughout the tournament, tallying 257 runs, and his strike rate of 156.71 was the third-best among the top-10 run-getters in bowling-friendly conditions.

Kohli, on the other hand, had a forgettable outing with the willow until he made a composed 59-ball 76 to guide India to a respectable total of176-7 in the final against South Africa. India won the match by seven runs, ending an 11-year ICC title drought.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from T20Is after the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They stepped away from Test cricket too earlier this May and now remain active only in ODIs.