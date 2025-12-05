Lack of hotel rooms forces BCCI to shift SMAT venue!

IMAGE: Mumbai are the defending champions of the national T20 championship for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

The BCCI has been forced to shift the Super League phase matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy including the final from Indore to Pune due to logistical reasons, secretary Devajit Saikia said on Friday.

The group league stages of the national T20 tournament are currently being held in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata and the Super League stage including the summit clash were scheduled in Indore.

The Super League Stage is scheduled to start from December 12 with final being slated on December 18.

"Yes, we have decided to shift to the venue of the Super League stage from Indore to Pune," Saikia said.

It is learnt that it was on request from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association which cited the paucity of hotel rooms during the said period with as many as eight teams with jumbo support staff as well as broadcast crew supposed to be accommodated.

With couple of marriage ceremony dates during the week, along with a doctors' conference also scheduled between December 13 to 16, it was impossible to book a huge number of hotel rooms at the five star facilities during that part of the month.

The Super League constitutes eight teams (top two from each of the Elite Group) divided into two groups and the top two will meet in the final.

There will be 13 matches held in Pune including 12 Super League games and one final. These matches will be held at two venues -- Gahunje Stadium as well as the old MCA ground.