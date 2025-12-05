HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Lack of hotel rooms forces BCCI to shift SMAT venue!

Lack of hotel rooms forces BCCI to shift SMAT venue!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 22:46 IST

x

Mushtaq Ali

IMAGE: Mumbai are the defending champions of the national T20 championship for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

The BCCI has been forced to shift the Super League phase matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy including the final from Indore to Pune due to logistical reasons, secretary Devajit Saikia said on Friday.

The group league stages of the national T20 tournament are currently being held in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata and the Super League stage including the summit clash were scheduled in Indore.

The Super League Stage is scheduled to start from December 12 with final being slated on December 18.

"Yes, we have decided to shift to the venue of the Super League stage from Indore to Pune," Saikia said.

 

It is learnt that it was on request from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association which cited the paucity of hotel rooms during the said period with as many as eight teams with jumbo support staff as well as broadcast crew supposed to be accommodated.

With couple of marriage ceremony dates during the week, along with a doctors' conference also scheduled between December 13 to 16, it was impossible to book a huge number of hotel rooms at the five star facilities during that part of the month.

The Super League constitutes eight teams (top two from each of the Elite Group) divided into two groups and the top two will meet in the final.

There will be 13 matches held in Pune including 12 Super League games and one final. These matches will be held at two venues -- Gahunje Stadium as well as the old MCA ground.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Local left-armers throng India's nets in Vizag!
Local left-armers throng India's nets in Vizag!
Why Sundar needs to sharpen his hitting skills
Why Sundar needs to sharpen his hitting skills
Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025
Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025
Why India are desperate to win ODI series vs SA
Why India are desperate to win ODI series vs SA
Ashes PIX: Australia take lead over fumbling England
Ashes PIX: Australia take lead over fumbling England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!0:58

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!

Rakul Commands the Spotlight in a Mesmerizing Floral Masterpiece0:53

Rakul Commands the Spotlight in a Mesmerizing Floral...

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'5:25

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO