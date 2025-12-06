HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Windies draw with New Zealand after epic Greaves double ton

Windies draw with New Zealand after epic Greaves double ton

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 06, 2025 11:52 IST

x

Justin Greaves

IMAGE: Justin Greaves scored an unbeaten 202 off 388 balls, studded with 19 fours, in West Indies' second innings on the last day of the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Saturday. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/X

Justin Greaves produced an epic unbeaten 202 in a remarkable fourth innings display to help West Indies thwart an injury-depleted New Zealand attack and snatch a thrilling draw in the opening Test in Christchurch on Saturday.

Chasing an improbable 531, West Indies, who were bundled out for 167 in their first innings, displayed remarkable character to reach 457-6, the second highest fourth-innings total in Test match history, when players shook hands at Hagley Oval.

Player-of-the-match Greaves led their remarkable fightback first with a 196-run stand with Shai Hope (140) and then a 180-run partnership for the unbroken seventh wicket with Kemar Roach, who scored 58 not out.

"Obviously, a Herculean effort by Justin Greaves," West Indies captain Roston Chase said.

 

"He's someone that I grew up playing cricket with, so I'm very proud for this moment, for him, and obviously for Kemar Roach ... He's a modern day legend, and I'm happy for these guys, and happy that we could achieve what we did."

Having set West Indies a mammoth victory target, New Zealand would have been justified in believing their victory was just a matter of time but they could not get the job done with their thin bowling resources.

Having lost the services of Nathan Smith (side strain) and  Matt Henry (calf) through mid-match injuries, they relied heavily on the part-time spin of Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra but it could not compensate for the absence of two frontline bowlers.

To make things worse, New Zealand ran out of reviews and could not challenge a couple of close calls that went against them on the final day.

After West Indies resumed on 212-4, New Zealand prised out two wickets in the morning session to stay in the hunt for a victory.

Jacob Duffy, who bowled 60 overs in the match, ended Hope's stellar knock when he bounced out the batter, and Zak Foulkes dismissed Tevin Imlach for four.

Greaves and Roach batted resolutely to deny New Zealand any wicket in the second session, and continued their fightback after the tea break.

Greaves looked rock solid while Roach had an eventful stay at the other end, where the lower-order batter survived two dropped catches, one run out chance and a couple of strong lbw calls.

Greaves hit Duffy for a four to bring up his maiden Test double hundred.

"It was a Test match that had it all," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said.

"It was a great Test match to be involved in, but unfortunately we weren't able to get the breakthroughs that we wanted to put some pressure on that lower order.

"When you have two of your seamers go down during a Test match, it's never ideal."

The second Test is scheduled in Wellington from Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
Why India are desperate to win ODI series vs SA
Why India are desperate to win ODI series vs SA
Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025
Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025
Lack of hotel rooms forces BCCI to shift SMAT venue!
Lack of hotel rooms forces BCCI to shift SMAT venue!
Local left-armers throng India's nets in Vizag!
Local left-armers throng India's nets in Vizag!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir visits Beldanga to lay 'Babri Masjid' foundation3:37

Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir visits Beldanga to lay 'Babri...

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight cancellations surge5:34

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight...

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight0:41

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO