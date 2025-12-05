Google reveals most-searched IPL team in 2025

IMAGE: Punjab Kings are co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. Photograph: BCCI

IPL side Punjab Kings have achieved a significant global milestone by ranking fourth in Google's list of the top five most searched sports teams worldwide in 2025.

Last year's finalists Punjab are the highest-ranked IPL team on the list, followed by Delhi Capitals who are placed fifth.

The list is topped by two football clubs; French league champions Paris Saint-Germain FC are ranked first followed by Portugal's SL Benfica. Canadian professional baseball team Toronto Blue Jays are the third most searched side globally.

"This means a lot to us because it reflects what we've tried to build this entire year -- a team and a brand people genuinely feel connected to. Our focus is always to win on the field, but what makes this journey special is that fans relate to the stories we tell, the culture we celebrate, and the identity Punjab Kings stands for," Punjab Kings' Chief Commercial Officer Saurabh Arora said.

"Being ranked among the most-searched teams globally is humbling. It tells us that people aren't just watching us; they're invested, curious, and emotionally tied to the team. We take that responsibility seriously and will continue creating moments, stories, and experiences that bring fans even closer to us -- on and off the field," he added.

The Kings, co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, finished runners-up in the season gone by after a stellar run in the league stage. The side captained by Shreyas Iyer lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final by six runs.

While the primary parameter for Google to determine the top-searches list remains the total number of searches for the term in a specific period, consistency is also an important factor, with one major spike not making much difference to the rankings.

At the same time, geographical spread is also taken into account, ensuring that the term searched across regions/countries ranks higher than the one that is popular in just one place.