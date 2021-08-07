News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia bounce back to beat Bangladesh in fourth T20

Australia bounce back to beat Bangladesh in fourth T20

August 07, 2021 22:58 IST
Ashton Agar hit two fours and a six in his 27 off 27 balls as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth T20I, in Dhaka, on Saturday

IMAGE: Ashton Agar hit two fours and a six in his 27 off 27 balls as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth T20I, in Dhaka, on Saturday. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Australia's Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson delivered a spirited bowling performance as the tourists defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in Saturday's fourth Twenty20 international to record their first win in the five-match series.

 

Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with Friday's 10-run victory in Dhaka.

The final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Tye (3-18) and Swepson (3-12) restricted Bangladesh to 104-9 as the hosts lost three players, including skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah to a duck, with opener Mohammad Naim top-scoring with 28 runs.

The Bangladesh bowlers fought hard to defend the measly total but Australia's Dan Christian's 15-ball 39 coupled with team mate Ashton Agar's run-a-ball 27 helped the visitors seal the contest with an over to spare.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
