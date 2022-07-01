News
1st Test: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Galle

July 01, 2022 12:51 IST
David Warner

IMAGE: Australia’s David Warner celebrates with Usman Khawaja after their win against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days of the opening Test in Galle on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

 

Sri Lanka, who had conceded a 109-run lead, were bowled out for 113 in their second innings as Nathan Lyon (4-31) wrecked their top order and part-timer Travis Head (4-10) polished off the tail.

Needing only five runs to win, opener David Warner hit Ramesh Mendis for a four and followed it with a six to seal Australia's victory in four deliveries.

Galle also hosts the second Test from Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
