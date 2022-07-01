News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Kohli Match Sunny, Sachin Vs England?

Can Kohli Match Sunny, Sachin Vs England?

By Rediff Cricket
July 01, 2022 10:38 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will be a key factor in India's chances of winning the Edgbaston Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

As India take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year on Friday, July 1, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli can achieve a milestone during the game.

Kohli, who already holds several batting records, is 40 runs away from becoming only the third Indian batter to score 2,000 Test runs against England.

Only two Indian batters before him have done so, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

India and England have played 122 Tests since the first Test 90 years ago, in 1932.

Kohli currently has 1,960 runs against England from 48 innings in 27 Tests.

Tendulkar scored his 2,000th run against England in just 36 innings while it took Gavaskar 47 innings to get there.

 
Rediff Cricket
INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

