Aussie stars may quit IPL as war tensions explode

Rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan are casting a long shadow over the Indian Premier League 2025, with several Australian cricketers reportedly weighing their options and considering an early exit due to growing security concerns.

On Thursday, intensified shelling along the Line of Control and reports of drone and missile activity triggered anxiety across IPL camps.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, multiple Australian players have conveyed fears for their safety to their agents, though none have spoken publicly yet. Their concerns have prompted Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association to maintain constant communication with all affected players.

Big-name Australians currently in India — including Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh — now find themselves at the center of an increasingly volatile situation. Coaches Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin are also caught in the uncertainty surrounding the league.

Adding to the growing unease, popular Australian cricket comedians Sam Perry and Ian Higgins — known for The Grade Cricketer podcast — have announced the cancellation of their live shows in India and are returning to Australia. The pair had been touring across Indian cities but told SMH that safety concerns had compelled them to cut their trip short.

The Indian Premier League has already been disrupted once this week, with a blackout and evacuation during the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala, following air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot.

Now, BCCI is reportedly considering the possibility of relocating or postponing the tournament entirely, should the geopolitical situation worsen further.

The Pakistan Super League has already moved the remainder of its season to the UAE, following an alleged targeting of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

For now, players and fans alike are left waiting as the drama off the field threatens to derail cricket’s biggest T20 spectacle.