Aussie legend Damien Martyn hospitalised, in coma

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 31, 2025 12:02 IST

Damien Martyn

IMAGE: Damien Martyn was hospitalised with meningitis. Photograph: Damien Martyn/Instagram

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has been hospitalised and put into an induced coma following a diagnosis of meningitis, according to cricket.com.au, quoting the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

The 54-year-old played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs and four T20Is for Australia between 1992 and 2006. To this day, he is widely regarded as one of the best ODI finishers in cricket history.

 

Martyn, known as one of the game's great stroke makers, finished his Test career with 4406 runs in 67 matches at an average of 46.37, with 13 centuries. In the ODIs, he scored 5346 runs in 208 games at an average of 40.80, with five centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Notably, he was named Player of the Series when Australia last won an away series in India, finishing as the top scorer in four of Australia's eight innings during the 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time," Cricket Australia's CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement, as per cricket.com.au.

Adam Gilchrist, a close friend and former teammate of Martyn with Australia and Western Australia, confirmed on behalf of Martyn's family that the 2003 World Cup winner is undergoing treatment in hospital.

"He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn's partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes," Gilchrist said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Martyn's former Australian teammate and the former Australia coach Darren Lehmann sent well wishes for Martyn on social media after news broke of his illness.

"Lots of love and prayers sending Damien Martyn's way. Keep strong and fighting legend," Lehmann wrote on X.

