Eden Gardens pitch gets 'satisfactory' rating from ICC

IMAGE: South Africa spinner Simon Harmer claimed four wickets in both innings as the Proteas beat India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

The pitch used for the India vs South Africa first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November has received a "satisfactory" rating from International Cricket Council match referee Richie Richardson.



South Africa won the low-scoring Test by 30 runs with the match finishing inside three days.



India were bowled out for a lowly 93 in their second innings after being set 124 for victory as South Africa spinner Simon Harmer claimed four wickets in both innings.



The Test match saw uneven bounce from ball one, with some balls rising too high while some hardly bounced, with spinners getting a lot of turn. Jasprit Bumrah took a five wicket haul as the pitch proved to be a big test

for the batters from both teams.Both teams failed to cross the 200-run mark in both innings, with India losing despite taking a vital 30-run first innings lead after posting 189 in their first innings.Amid criticism, India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch after the match saying, "This was exactly the pitch we were looking for."The rating will help Eden Gardens stay immune from any sanctions by the ICC, despite the immense criticism the pitch received from fans and experts alike, reported ESPNCricinfo.India's loss against the Proteas was their first defeat in a Test match at Eden Gardens in 13 years.Within the ICC's four-tier pitch-rating system, 'satisfactory' lies at level two, sandwiched right in between "very good" and "unsatisfactory". The lowest grading a pitch could receive is "unfit".

Recently, the MCG pitch for the Boxing Day Ashes Test between Australia and England, which finished inside two days, received an "unsatisfactory" rating and a demerit point as well.