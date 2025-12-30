HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Eden Gardens pitch gets 'satisfactory' rating from ICC

Eden Gardens pitch gets 'satisfactory' rating from ICC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 21:59 IST

x

Simon Harmer

IMAGE: South Africa spinner Simon Harmer claimed four wickets in both innings as the Proteas beat India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

The pitch used for the India vs South Africa first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November has received a "satisfactory" rating from International Cricket Council match referee Richie Richardson.

South Africa won the low-scoring Test by 30 runs with the match finishing inside three days.

India were bowled out for a lowly 93 in their second innings after being set 124 for victory as South Africa spinner Simon Harmer claimed four wickets in both innings. 

The Test match saw uneven bounce from ball one, with some balls rising too high while some hardly bounced, with spinners getting a lot of turn. Jasprit Bumrah took a five wicket haul as the pitch proved to be a big test

for the batters from both teams. 

Both teams failed to cross the 200-run mark in both innings, with India losing despite taking a vital 30-run first innings lead after posting 189 in their first innings.

Amid criticism, India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch after the match saying, "This was exactly the pitch we were looking for."

The rating will help Eden Gardens stay immune from any sanctions by the ICC, despite the immense criticism the pitch received from fans and experts alike, reported ESPNCricinfo.

India's loss against the Proteas was their first defeat in a Test match at Eden Gardens in 13 years.

Within the ICC's four-tier pitch-rating system, 'satisfactory' lies at level two, sandwiched right in between "very good" and "unsatisfactory". The lowest grading a pitch could receive is "unfit".

 

Recently, the MCG pitch for the Boxing Day Ashes Test between Australia and England, which finished inside two days, received an "unsatisfactory" rating and a demerit point as well.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sach Toh Unhe Hi Bolna Padhega'
'Sach Toh Unhe Hi Bolna Padhega'
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
10 Overs, 123 Runs! CSK Recruit Sets New Record
10 Overs, 123 Runs! CSK Recruit Sets New Record
Does Dhoni Smoke?
Does Dhoni Smoke?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Bollywood celebs attend screening of 'Ikkis'5:52

Bollywood celebs attend screening of 'Ikkis'

Moran River Revival: Grassroots Water Restoration in Rajasthan4:17

Moran River Revival: Grassroots Water Restoration in...

Jaipur witnesses a huge influx of tourists as the New Year is approaching1:47

Jaipur witnesses a huge influx of tourists as the New...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO