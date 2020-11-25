News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Split camp no issue for our preparation, says Wade

Split camp no issue for our preparation, says Wade

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 25, 2020 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The two groups will unite late on Thursday night and with the opening ODI slated for Friday, the players will have no scope to wriggle in a practice session as one unit

'There'll be no excuses from our end,' insisted Wade

Matthew Wade

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and Moises Henriques prepare to bat during the Australian nets session. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Australians have been forced to train separately and not as one unit ahead of the ODI series against India but the team will make 'no excuses' since the players are experienced enough to deal with the odd situation, insists wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade.

The Australian white-ball squad is currently stationed at two different places. One group is training under the watchful eyes of head coach Justin Langer at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

 

Players like Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins -- who were a part of the recently concluded Indian Premier League in the UAE -- are undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine and are training with assistant coach Andrew McDonald across town.

"We've been in situations like this a little bit before with Test tours being away and T20 taking place but it's obviously something completely different to something we've ever faced before," Wade told cricket.com.au.

"This group has been together a long time, especially the playing XI, so we turn up on Friday morning and everyone knows their role. There'll be no excuses from our end," Wade added.

The two groups will unite late on Thursday night and with the opening ODI slated for Friday, the players will have no scope to wriggle in a practice session as one unit.

On the other hand, the Indian squad, which is also in quarantine after flying in from the UAE, is training for the limited overs fixtures as well as the Test series together as one unit.

"India in quarantine so they get to train together, that's a slightly different scenario to us."

"The positive is that we've all been playing cricket. It's not the off-season. We went to England when we hadn't done any cricket. We've either been back here playing first-class cricket or in the IPL," Wade added.

With a formidable top order comprising skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith and Alex Carey assuming the wicketkeeping duties, Wade, who last featured in an ODI back in October 2017, is gearing up for the T20s, starting December 4.

"For the one-dayers, it gives me a little bit of time to get my game to go in one-day cricket and T20 cricket," he said.

"I think an injury or a player gets rested then they know I'll come in at the top of the order. If 'Kezza' (Carey) gets injured then I'll take the gloves off him for a game. That's about the only way in at the moment." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Determined Jadeja trains in the rain
SEE: Determined Jadeja trains in the rain
Select Your Indian team for 1st ODI vs Australia
Select Your Indian team for 1st ODI vs Australia
'Jersey hai ya billboard?'
'Jersey hai ya billboard?'
Rahul pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi, says he was my guru
Rahul pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi, says he was my guru
PIX: Rakul's bikini holiday in the Maldives
PIX: Rakul's bikini holiday in the Maldives
Bullied online? 5 things to do NEXT
Bullied online? 5 things to do NEXT
Ahmed Patel's last rites will be performed in Bharuch
Ahmed Patel's last rites will be performed in Bharuch

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Aus ready for any challenge that India might throw'

'Aus ready for any challenge that India might throw'

India vs Aus: 'No room for abuse, plenty for banter'

India vs Aus: 'No room for abuse, plenty for banter'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use