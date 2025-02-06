Aus all-rounder announces shock retirement

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis was named in the Australian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has called time on his ODI career on the eve of the Champions Trophy

World Cup-winning squad member Marcus Stoinis made the shock decision on Thursday to retire from one-day international cricket effective immediately, but will continue to be available for in the T20I format.

Stoinis was named in Australia's preliminary 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy ODI tournament beginning in Pakistan and the UAE later this month, but will be replaced in the final squad to be named by February 12.

The 35-year-old all-rounder has been playing for Durban's Super Giants in the ongoing South African T20 franchise competition where he reportedly sustained a mild hamstring injury while bowling in recent days.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold," cricket.com.au quoted Stoinis as saying on Thursday.

"Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish.

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career.

"I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

"I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan."

The powerful allrounder who played 74 one day internationals across almost a decade and was named One Day Player of the Year at the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards.