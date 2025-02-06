HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Connolly gets Test cap as Australia press for series sweep

Connolly gets Test cap as Australia press for series sweep

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 06, 2025 11:07 IST

x

Cooper Connolly gets his Baggy Green from former Australian batter Simon Katich

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly gets his Baggy Green from former Australian batter Simon Katich Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly made his test debut for Australia in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday as the tourists press for a 2-0 series sweep in Galle.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and elected to bat in what is his team mate Dimuth Karunaratne's 100th Test after which the opener will retire.

"We've got one change, Todd Murphy unfortunately misses out and Cooper Connolly makes his debut, so exciting day for him," Australia skipper Steve Smith, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, said at the toss.

"I think there's going to be enough there early on with some swing and some spin. Hopefully we've got all the options covered."

Connolly, who has played only four first class matches, received his baggy green cap from former Australia player Simon Katich.

Australia, who have already secured their place in the final of the World Test Championship against South Africa, won the opening Test, also in Galle, by an innings and 242 runs.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhanajaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Kumara

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan 'not planning everything around Bumrah'
Pakistan 'not planning everything around Bumrah'
'Another win, another step forward'
'Another win, another step forward'
Captains Who've Led India to...
Captains Who've Led India to...
Shastri Exposes Pressure Behind India-Pak matches
Shastri Exposes Pressure Behind India-Pak matches
Jharkhand's gold rush, Karnataka leads Nat Games pack
Jharkhand's gold rush, Karnataka leads Nat Games pack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

webstory image 2

Captains Who've Led India to...

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Khushi arrives with father Boney Kapoor at 'Loveyapa' screening of 0:58

Khushi arrives with father Boney Kapoor at 'Loveyapa'...

PM Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking holy dip in Prayagraj2:55

PM Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking...

Inside Kangana Ranaut's cafe in the Himalayas1:13

Inside Kangana Ranaut's cafe in the Himalayas

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD