August 14, 1990: Why 1st Century Is Special For Tendulkar

'I scored that 100 on August 14 and next day was our Independence Day, so it was special.'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring his maiden international century, in the second Test against England at Old Trafford, on August 14, 1990. Photograph: ICC/X

August 14th is a memorable day for the great Sachin Tendulkar.



It was exactly 35 years ago -- on August 14, 1990 -- that a 17-year-old Tendulkar scored the first of his 100 international centuries, a majestic 119 not out on Day 5 to secure a vital draw for India in the second Test against England at Manchester.



'The legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored his first hundred in international cricket versus England at the age of 17! The rest, as they say, is history!' BCCI tweeted on X.



With India reeling on 109/4 after being set 408 for victory, Tendulkar, batting at No 6, kept out the England pacers at bay with a masterful century to save India at Old Trafford after he made 68 in the first innings.



Tendulkar, who debuted for India aged 16 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989, went on to amass a record-breaking tally of 34357 runs in 664 matches across formats -- the most by any batter in international cricket.



"I scored that 100 on August 14 and next day was our Independence Day, so it was special. The headline was different and that hundred at least kept the series alive till next Test at the Oval," Tendulkar said on August 14, 2020, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of his first ton.

"The art of saving a Test match was a new experience for me," Tendulkar said but added he knew he could save a game when he batted with a "bloodied nose" and a blood-soaked jersey after being hit by Waqar Younis.



Tendulkar was hit on the back of the head by pacer Devon Malcolm in the first innings but he still refused to call for the physio.



"Devon and Waqar, during that phase, were easily the two quickest bowlers in the world bowling at 90 mph.



"Yes, I didn't call the phsyio as I didn't want to show them that I am in pain. My pain threshold was fairly high. Its okay to get hit. So what. You don't show your pain to the bowler," the legend said.



