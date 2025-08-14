HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » How 'Dada' Vece Paes Inspired Leander On His Journey

How 'Dada' Vece Paes Inspired Leander On His Journey

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 14, 2025 10:26 IST

x

'Thank you, Dada -- for the roots, the wings, and everything in between.'

Leander Paes with his father Dr Vece Paes

IMAGE: Leander Paes with his father Dr Vece Paes after winning the bronze medal in men's singles tennis event at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Photograph: Leander Paes/Instagram

Dr Vece Paes, a member of India's bronze-winning hockey team at 1972 Olympic Games, passed away on Thursday.

Father of Indian tennis icon Leander Paes, Dr Paes also worked as BCCI's Anti-Doping Consultant and medical consultant for the Indian Davis Cup team.

Earlier this year, on April 30, 2025, Leander honored his father Dr Vece Paes on his 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

'Happy birthday, Dada. As you turn 80, I thank the Almighty for giving me these many years with the one person to whom I owe my life, achievements and laurels.

I still remember polishing your 1972 Olympic medal every Sunday morning when I was young. That inspired me to win one of my own. I had the will to do everything that it took and you did everything necessary to ensure I won it,' said Leander on Instagram.

Leander Paes with his father Dr Vece Paes

IMAGE: Leander Paes with his father Dr Vece Paes and mother Jennifer. Photograph: Leander Paes/Instagram

'Every match I have played and every dream I have chased began with the values you have instilled in me. The most important value I continue to emulate from you is of human equity -- how to always remain grounded and to connect with everyone with the same honor code,' added the tennis great, who emulated his father by winning the bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

 

'Thank you, Dada -- for the roots, the wings, and everything in between.

Happy birthday, my hero, my north star, my Dada. I love you.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Olympic medallist Vece Paes passes away
Olympic medallist Vece Paes passes away
'To be the first Indian to be nominated is special'
'To be the first Indian to be nominated is special'
A Legend Says Goodbye
A Legend Says Goodbye
Leander Paes, legend
Leander Paes, legend
'To play for the flag has always been the greatest inspiration for me'
'To play for the flag has always been the greatest inspiration for me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'In unpredictable times, stand tall': Jaishankar's vision for self-reliant India2:42

'In unpredictable times, stand tall': Jaishankar's vision...

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills3:06

LoC Heat: Indian Army Sharpens Anti-Terror Skills

UP man tattoos 559 martyrs' names on body, enters records book3:22

UP man tattoos 559 martyrs' names on body, enters records...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV