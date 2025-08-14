How 'Dada' Vece Paes Inspired Leander On His Journey

'Thank you, Dada -- for the roots, the wings, and everything in between.'

IMAGE: Leander Paes with his father Dr Vece Paes after winning the bronze medal in men's singles tennis event at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Photograph: Leander Paes/Instagram

Dr Vece Paes, a member of India's bronze-winning hockey team at 1972 Olympic Games, passed away on Thursday.



Father of Indian tennis icon Leander Paes, Dr Paes also worked as BCCI's Anti-Doping Consultant and medical consultant for the Indian Davis Cup team.



Earlier this year, on April 30, 2025, Leander honored his father Dr Vece Paes on his 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.



'Happy birthday, Dada. As you turn 80, I thank the Almighty for giving me these many years with the one person to whom I owe my life, achievements and laurels.



I still remember polishing your 1972 Olympic medal every Sunday morning when I was young. That inspired me to win one of my own. I had the will to do everything that it took and you did everything necessary to ensure I won it,' said Leander on Instagram.

IMAGE: Leander Paes with his father Dr Vece Paes and mother Jennifer. Photograph: Leander Paes/Instagram

'Every match I have played and every dream I have chased began with the values you have instilled in me. The most important value I continue to emulate from you is of human equity -- how to always remain grounded and to connect with everyone with the same honor code,' added the tennis great, who emulated his father by winning the bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

'Thank you, Dada -- for the roots, the wings, and everything in between.



Happy birthday, my hero, my north star, my Dada. I love you.'