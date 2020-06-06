News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC should allow more substitutes for hospital visits: Atherton

ICC should allow more substitutes for hospital visits: Atherton

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: June 06, 2020 20:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'What, for example, happens if a batsman breaks a finger and he's got to go to hospital for an X-ray? He's got to leave the bubble and then come back, and if there's a delay on testing or the results.'

IMAGE: Former England captain Michael Artherton, who has led England in 54 Tests, said there "will be one or two issues" when international cricket resume after the break. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

International cricket is set to resume after the coronavirus hiatus with England scheduled to host the West Indies team in a bio-secure environment for a proposed three-match series in July.

It is likely to be the first cricket tournament since the virus outbreak in March.

Artherton, who has led England in 54 Tests, said there "will be one or two issues" when international cricket resume after the break.

"What, for example, happens if a batsman breaks a finger and he's got to go to hospital for an X-ray? He's got to leave the bubble and then come back, and if there's a delay on testing or the results. I think you'll see one or two compromises," Atherton told Shaun Pollock and host Neil Manthorp in the 'Following On Cricket Podcast'.

The 52-year-old former batsman, who has scored 7728 runs in 115 Tests for England, said if such a situation arises then "you'll see is that there'll be an extension for the concussion rule".

"If you remember, Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute for Steve Smith last year, and what will probably happen, as just a short-term measure, is if there's an injury that'll require someone to go to hospital, they'll probably allow a substitute for that, whether it's a broken finger or a torn hamstring or whatever."

The opening Test between England and West Indies is set to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the series moving to Old Trafford, Manchester for the second and third Tests.

Given the unprecedented circumstances, the ICC is also considering allowing COVID-19 substitutes during England's Test series against West Indies, according to Steve Elworthy, the ECB's director of special projects.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'India players should start training at local grounds'

'India players should start training at local grounds'

I bowl my best when I'm not thinking: Rabada

I bowl my best when I'm not thinking: Rabada

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use