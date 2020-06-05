Kohli among big-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown

Source:

India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report.

The cricket superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, racking up 126,431 pounds per post.

Portuguese footballer and Juve forward Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earnings of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal (583,628 pounds) and former England football captain David Bekham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the top five.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), ex NBA star Dwayne Wade (143,146), Brazillian footballer Dani Alves (133,694) and boxer Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide.