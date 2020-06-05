SEE: Azharuddin, 57, flicks it like old times

June 05, 2020 17:16 IST

Mohammed Azharuddin is 57 years old, but there was no sign of age as the most elegant Indian batsman of his era rolled back the years when he came out for some batting practice in Hyderabad.

Video: Kind courtesy Mohammad Azharuddin/Twitter

Batting against throwdowns, Azhar showed he hasn't lost his touch as he played some of his stylish flicks through the leg side in the short video, leaving fans yearning for more.

There was the drive through the covers, the cut behind point and the flick through midwicket as Azhar, who was dressed casually in shorts and T-shirt, seemed to be making most of his batting stint.

'Knock knock... timing it like old times #AzharFlicks,' the former Indian skipper says in the video posted on Twitter.

Azhar, currently the Hyderabad Cricket Association president, interestingly was batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, with the Mohammad Azharuddin stand in the background.

One of India's most successful captains, Azhar led the team to victory in 14 Tests and 90 ODIs.

Sadly, he played 99 Tests before his international career was abruptly halted by the matchfixing controversy.

With Azhar looking in such fine nick, perhaps the selectors could pick him for the No 5 slot, should Ajinkya Rahane opt out of a Test :)))

That way, Azhar, who scored centuries in his first three Tests, could score a deserving 100 Tests as well.