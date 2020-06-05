News
SEE: Rohit says 'embrace nature' on World Environment Day

By Rediff Cricket
June 05, 2020 13:46 IST
Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma marked World Environment Day on Friday by asking fans to ‘embrace’ nature.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Rohit put out a video by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), on the importance of celebrating biodiversity.

“This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It’s #TimeForNature.  Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 @wwfindia,” he tweeted.

Rohit has preiously worked with the WWF for the Rohit4Rhinos campaign for the conservation of the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino.

“Our little time for them now can add years to our planet in future. Seedling #WorldEnvironmentDay,” Ajinkya Rahane tweeted along with a picture of a plant.

May 5 is annually observed as World Environment Day.

SEE: Rohit bats for 'Azaadi' of wild animals on World Environment Day. Video: Kind courtesy, Rohit Sharma/Twitter

 

Rediff Cricket
Print this article

