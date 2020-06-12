At whom was Irfan Pathan's tweet directed?

June 12, 2020 18:19 IST

Irfan Pathan has been busy tweeting these days.

Be it at the beginning of Ramzan or just random musings, Twitter has given the former India paceman a platform to 'speak his mind'.

On Tuesday, after former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy alleged that a racist nickname was used to address him during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Irfan tweeted that racism based on faith is racism too.

On Wednesday, Irfan tweeted: 'My opinions are always as an Indian and for India, I will not stop'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Twitter

On Friday, Irfan's tweet had a veiled political tone to it.

'Mein mere makaan se mohabbat karta hoo lekin usme mein rehne wale sabhi logo se nahi...ye kese ho sakta hai? Or agar hota hai to nuksaan kiska hota hai? ('I love my home but I don't love everyone who resides in it. How is it possible? And if it is, whose loss is it?) #unity #love,' Irfan tweeted.

His tweet was retweeted nearly 300,000 times while garnering some support from Tweeple.

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of AltNews, the popular fact-checking site, commented with a retweet: 'Every prominent Indian cricketer knows exactly what @IrfanPathan means but they will dare not utter a word in support'.

Other interesting comments with retweets read: 'How many Indian players expressing solidarity with him? How about the so called god of cricket?' and 'Nobody is sharing this shiny new ball with him from the other end #sad'.