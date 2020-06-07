News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sammy opens up about racism in IPL

Sammy opens up about racism in IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 07, 2020 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name'

Darren Sammy

IMAGE: Darren Sammy has urged the ICC to take serious note of racism which exists in the gentleman's game. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has alleged that he was subjected to racist comments during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Sammy's allegation came after his vociferous support to the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign around the world after the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US.

 

"I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy wrote on his Instagram page.

He did not say when exactly he faced these remarks and by whom. 

"Oh so that's what that meant when they called me and @tp_perera kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man… I'm more piss (sic) now.”

Sammy has urged the ICC to take serious note of racism which exists in the gentleman's game.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America," he had tweeted earlier.

Sammy, who played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals, captained the West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles.

"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," read his earlier tweet.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gathered steam in the US after Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Racism is a pandemic, says boxing champ Joshua

Racism is a pandemic, says boxing champ Joshua

Dortmund players kneel in tribute to George Floyd

Dortmund players kneel in tribute to George Floyd

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use